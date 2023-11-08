Meta Partners with Hugging Face and Scaleway to Foster Open-Source AI Innovation in France

Meta Platforms, Inc. (formerly known as Facebook) has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Hugging Face and Scaleway to drive the adoption of open-source artificial intelligence (AI) solutions within the French entrepreneurial community. This partnership aims to accelerate the development of innovative AI-driven startups and cultivate a thriving ecosystem of digital innovation in France.

Located at STATION F, the world’s largest startup campus in Paris, this collaborative program will provide support to five selected startups from January to June 2024. Meta, Hugging Face, and Scaleway will jointly review and select projects based on open-foundation models, ensuring that the chosen startups have a solid foundation of openness and collaborative development.

The selected startups will receive technical mentorship from renowned researchers, engineers, and Ph.D. students from Meta’s AI research laboratory, FAIR. They will also gain access to Hugging Face’s comprehensive platform and tools, empowering them to leverage state-of-the-art natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning capabilities. Additionally, through Scaleway’s powerful computing infrastructure, the startups will be able to scale and develop their AI-powered services efficiently.

A notable aspect of this collaboration is the startups’ ability to tap into foundation and research models in image and sound processing. By leveraging these pre-built models and datasets, the startups can accelerate their development and focus on creating unique value-add solutions.

With this partnership, Meta aims to further establish itself as a catalyst for AI innovation. By nurturing the growth of AI-driven startups in France, Meta, Hugging Face, and Scaleway will not only foster technological advancements but also contribute to the overall economic growth and international competitiveness of the country’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

FAQ

1. What is Hugging Face?

Hugging Face is an open-source community-driven platform that provides access to state-of-the-art natural language processing (NLP) models and tools.

2. Who is Scaleway?

Scaleway is a European cloud leader known for providing AI infrastructure and powerful computing solutions.

3. What is STATION F?

STATION F is the largest startup campus in the world, located in Paris, France. It fosters innovation and supports the growth of startups through various programs and resources.