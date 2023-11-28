NOYB Files Complaint Against Meta’s Paid Subscription Service, Citing Privacy Concerns

Vienna-based advocacy group NOYB has lodged a complaint with the Austrian Data Protection Authority against Meta Platforms’ recently launched paid subscription service in Europe. The service, which offers an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram, has been accused of infringing on users’ privacy rights charging a “privacy fee” to ensure data protection. NOYB argues that this fee, which can amount to up to 250 euros per year, goes against the principles of freely given consent outlined in EU law.

NOYB, a digital rights organization founded privacy activist Max Schrems, disagrees with Meta’s stance on consent. They argue that under EU law, consent should be the genuine free will of the user, and any form of payment for privacy protection undermines this principle. Furthermore, NOYB criticizes the high cost of the service and claims that only a small percentage of users actually opt for personalized tracking when faced with the “privacy fee.”

The complaint filed NOYB not only calls for an expedited process to halt Meta’s subscription service, but also urges the Austrian privacy authority to impose a fine. As Meta’s European headquarters are based in Ireland, it is likely that the complaint will be forwarded to the Irish data protection watchdog for further review.

While Meta maintains that the subscription model is a valid form of consent, critics argue that it sets a dangerous precedent. If Meta’s approach is allowed to continue unchallenged, NOYB warns that other companies may follow suit, potentially further eroding users’ control over their personal data.

It remains to be seen how the Austrian Data Protection Authority and the Irish watchdog will handle the complaint against Meta. As the debate around privacy and consent continues to evolve, this case could have broader implications for the future of data protection and online services.

