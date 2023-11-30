Meta Platforms’ Paid No-Ads Subscription Service Faces Legal Challenges in Europe

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, recently launched a paid no-ads subscription service in Europe to comply with EU regulations on data privacy and targeted advertising. However, the new service has received criticism from consumer advocacy groups, raising concerns about its compliance with EU consumer laws.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and 18 of its members have lodged a joint complaint with the network of consumer protection authorities (CPC), asserting that Meta’s paid no-ads subscription service violates EU consumer laws. According to BEUC Deputy Director General Ursula Pachl, Meta is engaging in unfair, deceptive, and aggressive practices pressuring consumers to make quick decisions and providing misleading information.

One of BEUC’s main concerns is that even if users opt for the new paid service, their data may still be collected and used for other purposes, undermining the promise of enhanced privacy. The consumer organization also highlights the high subscription fee for ad-free services, which it claims could deter users. Pachl argues that consumers should not have to pay to protect their privacy, especially at a price that encourages them to consent to Meta’s profiling and tracking.

Meta’s ad-free service is priced at €9.99 per month for web users and €12.99 for iOS and Android users, comparable to premium services offered Google’s YouTube, Spotify, and Netflix. However, BEUC contends that these prices are still prohibitively high for many users and contribute to the erosion of privacy rights.

With the joint complaint filed BEUC and NOYB’s recent complaint to the Austrian privacy watchdog, Meta’s paid no-ads subscription service is facing legal scrutiny from multiple fronts. The consumer protection authorities will now assess the validity of these complaints and determine whether Meta’s service indeed breaches EU consumer laws.

