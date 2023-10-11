Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) on Track for Highest Close Since January

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) is currently trading at $328.34, showing an increase of $6.50 or 2.02%. If the stock maintains its current trajectory, it will achieve its highest close since January 14, 2022, when it reached $331.90. Additionally, it is on track to surpass its previous 2023 closing high of $325.48, which was recorded on July 28th.

Over the past six days, Meta Platforms Inc. Class A has seen gains on five of those days. The stock has also experienced a four-day winning streak, with a 7.73% increase during this period. This is the longest winning streak since July 28, 2023, when the stock rose for four consecutive trading days. In fact, this four-day stretch is the best performance Meta Platforms has seen since the four days ending on August 1, 2023, when it rose 8.09%.

Month-to-date, Meta Platforms Inc. Class A has gained 9.37%. Looking at the year as a whole, the stock has surged an impressive 172.84%, putting it on track for its best year on record since May 18, 2012.

While Meta Platforms Inc. Class A is currently down 14.09% from its all-time closing high of $382.18 on September 7, 2021, it is up significantly 157.52% from the same time last year. This steady increase positions the stock to achieve a new 52-week closing high.

Intriguingly, Meta Platforms Inc. Class A traded as high as $328.55, marking its highest intraday level since January 14, 2022, when it reached $332.73. At its intraday high today, the stock was up 2.08%. It stands as the seventh best performer in the S&P 500 today, the third best performer in the Nasdaq 100, and the seventh most active stock in the Nasdaq 100.

As of 10:24:51 AM ET, the provided data is based on Dow Jones Market Data and FactSet.

Sources: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

– Dow Jones Newswires