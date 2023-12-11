Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Experiences Significant Decline

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) has plummeted 3.57%, with shares currently at $320.88. This decline marks the largest percentage decrease since October 26, 2023, when the stock fell 3.73%.

The recent drop in META’s share price has put an end to its two-day winning streak. Month-to-date, the stock is down 1.92%. However, for the year, META has performed remarkably well, with a 166.64% increase, on pace for its best year on record.

Despite its strong yearly performance, META is currently down 16.04% from its all-time closing high of $382.18 on September 7, 2021. Comparing to 52 weeks ago, the stock is up an impressive 179.73%, indicating substantial growth over a relatively short period.

During today’s trading session, META reached a low of $320.00, reflecting a 3.83% decline from its intraday peak. This represents the largest intraday percentage decrease since October 26, 2023, when the stock fell as much as 6.72%.

In terms of market performance, META has been the worst performer in both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 today. Despite this, it remains the eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100, highlighting significant trading volume.

It is worth noting that these statistics are accurate as of 12:39:48 PM ET and have been sourced from Dow Jones Market Data and FactSet.

Overall, while Meta Platforms Inc. Class A demonstrates an impressive year-to-date performance, it is currently experiencing a significant decline, highlighting the inherent volatility of the stock market.