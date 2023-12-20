Meta Platforms Receives Positive Analyst Coverage and Sets Sights on Higher Price Target

Analysts at investment firm Raymond James have started coverage on Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) with a “strong-buy” rating and a price target of $425.00. This comes as several other research analysts have also issued positive reports on the social networking company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating. Similarly, Tigress Financial lifted their target price from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave Meta Platforms a “strong-buy” rating.

The overall consensus rating for Meta Platforms, according to data from MarketBeat, is a “Moderate Buy,” with a strong majority of analysts giving the stock either a buy or strong-buy rating.

Shares of Meta Platforms opened at $350.36 on Wednesday, with a 50-day simple moving average of $324.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.30. The company has a market cap of $900.38 billion and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms recently reported its quarterly earnings results, with earnings per share (EPS) of $4.39 for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62. The company’s revenue for the quarter was $34.15 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. These strong financial figures have contributed to the positive analyst coverage and higher price targets.

In addition to analyst coverage, Meta Platforms has seen insider activity, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other executives selling significant portions of their holdings. However, this has not deterred institutional investors, as several hedge funds and financial institutions have recently increased their stake in the company.

Overall, Meta Platforms is receiving positive attention from analysts, investors, and insiders, highlighting the company’s strong performance and potential for future growth. This positive sentiment, combined with the raised price targets, indicates a positive outlook for investors in Meta Platforms.