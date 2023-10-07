Meta Platforms: Gearing Up for Another Strong Quarter

Social media company Meta Platform’s (formerly Facebook) ongoing push to dominate the AI race has been gaining momentum in recent months. With its stock rising 162% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500, Meta’s efforts to strengthen and monetize its social media platforms through generative AI could lead to increased revenue and earnings in the coming quarters.

Meta Platforms, part of the FAANG group (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet), owns popular social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. These platforms fall under its Family of Apps segment, while augmented and virtual reality products and services are categorized under its Reality Labs segment.

While Reality Labs has not been profitable for the company, the success of the Family of Apps segment has helped mitigate the losses. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been focused on making the company more efficient, implementing cost-saving measures, and prioritizing AI-related projects. During Meta’s Q2 earnings call, the company highlighted the positive impact of its past investments in AI.

Meta recently unveiled its new generative AI products, including Meta AI, an advanced conversational assistant integrated with WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. Powered its large language model, Llama 2, Meta plans to incorporate Meta AI into its mixed reality headset, Quest 3, and its upcoming Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The company expects Quest 3 to be competitively priced at $500, making it a more affordable option compared to Apple’s Vision Pro Headset, which is set to launch in 2024 with a price tag of around $3,500.

Meta is also introducing generative AI stickers to its messaging apps and exploring additional monetization opportunities for WhatsApp, such as monthly subscription charges for ad-free use. The company anticipates revenue in the third quarter to range from $32 billion to $34.5 billion, representing a significant increase over the same period last year. Financial analysts have positive expectations for Meta’s future earnings as well.

While Meta’s stock is currently performing well, it’s important to note that the AI market is subject to fluctuations. However, Wall Street analysts remain optimistic about Meta’s long-term prospects, with a strong buy rating and an average price target of $376.47, implying potential upside.

Definitions:

– AI (Artificial Intelligence): The simulation of human intelligence in machines that are programmed to think and learn like humans.

– Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook): A social media company that owns and operates platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger.

– Revenue: The amount of money generated a company through its business activities.

– Earnings: A company’s profits after deducting expenses and taxes.

– Generative AI: AI technology that can create new content, such as text responses and images.

– Market Cap: The total value of a company’s outstanding shares of stock, calculated multiplying the share price the number of shares.

– FAANG: An acronym for five prominent technology companies: Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google).

