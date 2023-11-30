Artisan Partners Releases Q3 2023 Investor Letter: Meta Platforms Among Top Stocks

Artisan Partners, an investment management company, recently shared its third quarter 2023 investor letter. The company’s Artisan Select Equity Fund performed moderately well during this period, with Investor Class: ARTNX, Advisor Class: APDNX, and Institutional Class: APHNX returning -4.77%, -4.77%, and -4.71% respectively. While there was a slight dip in returns compared to the S&P 500 Index’s -3.27%, the fund still showcased resilience amidst market challenges.

Among the highlights of the investor letter was Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), a prominent technology company based in Menlo Park, California. Meta Platforms focuses on developing products that connect individuals with one another. As of November 29, 2023, Meta Platforms’ stock closed at $332.20 per share, reflecting a one-month return of 6.86%. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a remarkable increase of 175.82% in value, contributing to its market capitalization of $853.708 billion.

Although quotes from the investor letter were omitted in this article, Meta Platforms was highly regarded the Artisan Select Equity Fund. The company has shown substantial growth throughout the year, with its share price soaring approximately 150%. Meta Platforms’ second-quarter results further solidified its success, with revenue growth reaching double digits, robust user metrics indicating strong engagement, and a 7% increase in daily active users. Notably, both Facebook app users and Instagram users have been growing across all geographies. With careful expense management, Meta Platforms reduced its headcount 14% and achieved a 44% growth in adjusted EBIT, resulting in a margin recovery of 38%, up from 29% the previous year.

Meta Platforms’ popularity is evident as it secured the fourth position on the list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. At the end of the third quarter, 234 hedge fund portfolios held stakes in Meta Platforms, compared to 225 in the previous quarter. This steady increase in hedge fund holdings further showcases the confidence investors have in the company’s future prospects.

