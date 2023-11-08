Meta Platforms Inc. Records Third Consecutive Day of Gains

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) experienced a slight increase of 0.96% to reach $318.82 on Tuesday. This positive momentum coincided with a generally favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.90% to 13,639.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) edging up 0.17% to 34,152.60.

While Meta Platforms Inc. fell $11.72 below its 52-week high of $330.54, attained on October 12th, the company managed to secure its third consecutive day of gains. This achievement is significant for investors, as it demonstrates the stock’s resilience in an evolving market.

In comparison to its competitors, Meta Platforms Inc. presented a mixed performance on Tuesday. While Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 1.45% to $181.82, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) increased 1.12% to $360.53, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) saw a more modest uptick of 0.72% to $132.40.

Considering the recent momentum and the company’s persistent growth, Meta Platforms Inc. continues to attract attention from investors, offering a promising outlook. As a leading technology company and social media platform, Meta Platforms Inc. is dedicated to connecting people worldwide through their various platforms and products, contributing to the transformation of the digital landscape.

FAQ:

Q: What is Meta Platforms Inc.?

A: Meta Platforms Inc. is a prominent technology company known for its social media platforms and products, facilitating connections and interactions among individuals globally.

Q: How did Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock perform on Tuesday?

A: Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock experienced a 0.96% increase, reaching $318.82, marking its third consecutive day of gains.

Q: How does Meta Platforms Inc. compare to its competitors?

A: On Tuesday, Meta Platforms Inc. showed mixed performance in comparison to its competitors. While Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. experienced notable increases, Meta Platforms Inc. saw a more modest uptick.

Q: What is Meta Platforms Inc.’s 52-week high?

A: Meta Platforms Inc.’s 52-week high is $330.54, achieved on October 12th.

Q: What is the focus of Meta Platforms Inc. as a company?

A: Meta Platforms Inc. is focused on leveraging technology to connect people globally through their diverse platforms and products, contributing to the ever-evolving digital landscape.