Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Fall as Market Slides

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) experienced a decline of 1.12%, closing at $324.16 on Thursday. This drop came as part of a broader negative trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.63% to 13,574.22 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropping 0.51% to 33,631.14. It marked the end of a four-day winning streak for Meta Platforms Inc.

Despite this decline, Meta Platforms Inc. closed just $4.68 short of its 52-week high of $328.84, which it achieved on October 11th. When compared to some of its competitors, the stock underperformed on Thursday. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a rise of 0.51% to $180.71, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) fell 0.38% to $331.16, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) experienced a decline of 1.00% to $140.29.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. was 20.0 million, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 19.3 million. This indicates heightened market activity for the stock.

It’s important to note that this article was generated using data from Dow Jones and FactSet, with the assistance of Automated Insights’ automation technology.

