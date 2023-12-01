Meta Platforms Inc. Stock Slides Amidst Mixed Trading Session

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) experienced a decline of 1.52% on Thursday, closing at $327.15. This dip followed a day of losses, marking the stock’s second consecutive day in the red. The broader stock market saw a mixed trading session as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 1.47% to 35,950.89, while the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) fell 0.23% to 14,226.22.

Despite the decline, Meta Platforms Inc. remains $15.77 below its 52-week high of $342.92, which was reached on November 22nd. In comparison, some of Meta’s competitors displayed a varied performance on Thursday. Apple Inc. (AAPL) shares rose 0.31% to $189.95, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) edged up 0.02% to $378.91, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) saw a decline of 1.82% to $133.92.

While Meta Platforms Inc. experienced a slide in its stock price, it is important to note that market conditions can fluctuate due to various factors. Investors and analysts closely monitor these market movements to make informed decisions regarding stock trading.

FAQ:

Q: What caused the decline in Meta Platforms Inc. stock?

A: The decline in Meta Platforms Inc. stock can be attributed to a mixed trading session and broader market conditions.

Q: Has Meta Platforms Inc. experienced any recent gains?

A: Meta Platforms Inc. has witnessed losses for two consecutive days. However, it remains $15.77 below its 52-week high.

Q: How did Meta’s competitors perform on Thursday?

A: Competitors such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Alphabet Inc. Cl C showed varying performances. Apple and Microsoft shares rose slightly, while Alphabet Inc. Cl C experienced a decline.