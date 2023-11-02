New Study Reveals Meta Platforms Inc. Struggling to Keep Pace with Competitors

Meta Platforms Inc. experienced a slight decline of 0.31% in its shares, closing at $310.87 during Thursday’s trading session. Despite the overall positive performance of the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 1.78% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing 1.70%, Meta Platforms Inc. failed to capitalize on the momentum. The company finished $19.67 short of its 52-week high of $330.54, which it achieved on October 12th.

When comparing Meta Platforms Inc. to its competitors, the stock demonstrated underperformance. Apple Inc. saw a 2.07% rise in its shares, reaching $177.57. Microsoft Corp. experienced a 0.65% increase, closing at $348.32, while Alphabet Inc. Cl C grew 0.79%, concluding the trading session at $128.58. Despite Meta Platforms Inc.’s underwhelming performance, it’s important to note that trading volume remained consistent at 21.4 M, in line with its 50-day average volume.

This data sheds light on the challenges Meta Platforms Inc. is currently facing in a competitive market. While its competitors continue to thrive, Meta Platforms Inc. seems to be struggling to keep pace. With increasingly fierce competition, Meta Platforms Inc. will need to review its strategies and adapt accordingly to regain its footing in the industry.

