Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Slip in Rough Trading Session

News
Tanya King

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) slipped 1.31% to $312.81 on Thursday, in what proved to be a difficult trading session for the stock market. The NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) fell 0.96% to 13,186.18, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dropped 0.75% to 33,414.17. This marked the second consecutive day of losses for Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc. closed $17.73 short of its 52-week high of $330.54, which it achieved on October 12th. The company underperformed when compared to some of its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) fell 0.22% to $175.46, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 0.37% to $331.32, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) fell 0.22% to $138.98.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. remained at 17.8 million shares, which was 1.6 million shares below its 50-day average volume of 19.4 million shares.

This article was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

Sources:
– Dow Jones
– FactSet

Tanya King

