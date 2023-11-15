Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Reach New Heights, Outperforming Competitors

In a positive trading session for the stock market, shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) surged to a new 52-week high, reaching $336.31. This marks the eighth consecutive day of gains for the company. The increase in stock value was part of a broader market trend, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.37% to 14,094.38 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbing 1.43% to 34,827.70.

During the trading session, Meta Platforms Inc. outperformed some of its key competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a modest increase of 1.43% to $187.44, while Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 0.98% to $370.27, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) experienced a 1.34% rise to $135.43.

It is worth noting that the trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. remained slightly below its 50-day average volume, with 17.0 million shares traded compared to the average of 21.1 million shares. This suggests that although the stock performed well, there may be some hesitation among investors to engage in larger trading volumes.

FAQ

