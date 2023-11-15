Meta Platforms Inc. Hits New High amid Overall Positive Trading Session

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) showed strong performance on Tuesday as the stock rose 2.16% to reach $336.31. This upward movement occurred during a positive trading session for the stock market as a whole, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 2.37% to 14,094.38 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) increasing 1.43% to 34,827.70.

One notable achievement for Meta Platforms Inc. was hitting a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $332.33, which was reached on November 13th. In comparison, some of its competitors also experienced gains on Tuesday. Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose 1.43% to $187.44, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) increased 0.98% to $370.27, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) saw a rise of 1.34% to $135.43.

It is worth noting that the trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. during this session was 17.0 million, which remained 4.1 million below its 50-day average volume of 21.1 million.

The overall positive performance of Meta Platforms Inc. aligns with the company’s recent efforts to expand its services and strengthen its market presence. With the increasing importance of technology and digital platforms, Meta is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for online connectivity and communication.

As an automation technology provider, Automated Insights has generated this article using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

FAQs:

1. What is Meta Platforms Inc.?

Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook Inc., is a social media conglomerate that owns popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus.

2. What is a 52-week high?

A 52-week high refers to the highest price at which a particular stock has traded during the past year.

3. What are the NASDAQ Composite Index and Dow Jones Industrial Average?

The NASDAQ Composite Index is a stock market index that includes all the stocks listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is a stock market index that represents the performance of 30 large, publicly-owned companies listed on US stock exchanges.

4. What does trading volume mean?

Trading volume refers to the total number of shares or contracts traded during a specific period. It is an indicator of market activity and liquidity.