Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. Rise amid Rough Stock Market Session

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, recorded a modest increase of 0.83%, closing at $305.07 on Tuesday. This gain came amidst a challenging trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index falling 0.23% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.31%.

Despite the general downward trend in the market, Meta Platforms Inc. managed to achieve its second consecutive day of gains. However, it fell short of its 52-week high of $326.20, which was reached on July 28th.

Compared to its competitors, Meta Platforms Inc. outperformed Apple Inc., which saw a 0.62% increase, and Microsoft Corp., which experienced a decline of 0.12%. Alphabet Inc. Cl C, the parent company of Google, also saw a slight decrease of 0.09%.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. on Tuesday was 15.8 million shares, which was 7 million lower than its 50-day average volume of 22.7 million shares. This indicates a somewhat lower level of interest and activity in the stock.

It’s important to note that this article was generated automatically Automated Insights, a provider of automation technology, utilizing data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

