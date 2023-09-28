Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Rise 2.09% in Strong Trading Session

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) experienced a notable rally on Thursday, increasing 2.09% to reach $303.96. The stock’s upward move was part of a generally positive trading session for the stock market, with both the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) also posting gains.

Meta Platforms Inc. fell just $22.24 short of its 52-week high of $326.20, achieved on July 28th. Despite not reaching this milestone, the stock outperformed some of its competitors on the same day. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a modest increase of 0.15% to $170.69, while Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 0.27% to $313.64, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) jumped 1.27% to $133.13.

It’s worth noting that Meta Platforms Inc. traded with a volume of 21.8 million shares on this particular day, which was slightly lower than its 50-day average volume of 21.9 million shares.

This article was generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

Sources:

– Dow Jones

– FactSet