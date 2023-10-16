Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Rise 2.05% on Strong Trading Session

Tanya King

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) experienced a rally of 2.05% on Monday, reaching $321.15. This positive performance took place during an overall successful trading session for the stock market. The NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) saw a rise of 1.20% to 13,567.98, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) increased 0.93% to 33,984.54. This upward movement ended a two-day losing streak for Meta Platforms Inc.

Although the stock closed at $9.39 below its 52-week high of $330.54, reached on October 12th, it still outperformed some of its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) experienced a 0.07% decline, with shares closing at $178.72. On the other hand, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) saw a 1.50% increase, with shares ending at $332.64, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) witnessed a 1.38% rise, closing at $140.49.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. remained slightly below its 50-day average volume of 19.4 million shares, with 16.0 million shares traded on Monday.

It is important to note that this article was auto-generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

