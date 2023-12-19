Meta Platforms Inc. Hits New All-Time High Amidst Mixed Trading Session

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. soared to new heights, reaching a new 52-week high at $344.62 on Monday. This marked the second consecutive day of gains for the company amidst a mixed trading session in the stock market. While the NASDAQ Composite Index rose 0.61% to 14,904.81, the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained relatively unchanged at 37,306.02.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s impressive surge surpassed its previous peak of $342.92, which was achieved on November 22nd. In comparison, some of its competitors experienced contrasting movement on Monday. Apple Inc. faced a decline of 0.85% to $195.89, while Microsoft Corp. saw a modest increase of 0.52% to $372.65. Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc. Cl C experienced a significant rise of 2.50% to $137.19.

Despite the mixed trading session, Meta Platforms Inc. managed to outperform its competitors, showcasing its strength in the market. It is important to note that the trading volume of 18.3 million shares remained slightly below its 50-day average volume of 19.5 million shares.

It is worth noting that this article was created using data from Dow Jones and FactSet, with the content being automatically generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider. As always, readers are encouraged to refer to our market data terms of use for credible and comprehensive information about trading activities.

In conclusion, Meta Platforms Inc. continues to make remarkable strides, reaching new all-time highs despite the mixed performance of the stock market. With its strong performance and outperforming competitors, the company demonstrates its resilience and potential for further growth.