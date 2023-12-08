Meta Platforms Inc. Reports Positive Trading Session with Stock Rallying

Meta Platforms Inc., the technology giant, experienced a positive trading session as its stock rallied 1.89% to reach $332.75. The NASDAQ Composite Index also saw gains, rising 0.45% to 14,403.97, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.36% to 36,247.87. This marks Meta Platforms Inc.’s second consecutive day of gains in the stock market.

Despite closing $10.17 below its 52-week high of $342.92 achieved on November 22nd, Meta Platforms Inc. outperformed some of its competitors. Notably, Apple Inc. saw a rise of 0.74% to $195.71, Microsoft Corp. increased 0.88% to $374.23, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C experienced a decline of 1.31% to $136.64.

However, trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. remained lower than its 50-day average volume. With 12.6 million shares traded, it fell short 6.7 million shares compared to the average volume of 19.3 million shares.

It is important to note that this article was generated using data from Dow Jones and FactSet, provided Automated Insights, an automation technology provider.

