Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Rise 1.54% in Strong Trading Session

Meta Platforms Inc. (ticker symbol: META) saw its shares rise 1.54% to $305.58 on Wednesday. This increase in share price came amidst a positive trading session in the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 1.35% to 13,236.01 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.39% to 33,129.55.

The closing price of Meta Platforms Inc. was $20.62 short of its 52-week high of $326.20, which the company had reached on July 28th.

When compared to some of its competitors on Wednesday, Meta Platforms Inc. demonstrated a mixed performance. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 0.73% increase to $173.66, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 1.78% to $318.96, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) experienced a 2.23% rise to $136.27.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. on Wednesday was 16.8 million, which remained 4.5 million below its 50-day average volume of 21.2 million.

Overall, Meta Platforms Inc. experienced a positive trading session and saw a moderate increase in its share price. Sources: Dow Jones, FactSet.