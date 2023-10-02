Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. Rise on Mixed Trading Session

The shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) experienced a 2.20% increase, reaching $306.82 on Monday. This gain occurred during a trading session that was characterized mixed performance in the stock market. The NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) saw a rise of 0.67% to 13,307.77, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.22% to 33,433.35.

Meta Platforms Inc. was close to its 52-week high of $326.20, falling short $19.38. This high was achieved the company on July 28th.

When comparing the performance of Meta Platforms Inc. to its competitors, Apple Inc. (AAPL) observed a 1.48% rise to $173.75, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) experienced a 1.92% increase to $321.80, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) saw a 2.52% rise to $135.17.

Notably, the trading volume of Meta Platforms Inc. was 16.2 million, which is 5.7 million below its 50-day average volume of 21.9 million.

Definitions:

– Meta Platforms Inc. (META): The company formerly known as Facebook, Inc. It operates as a technology company that develops and provides social networking services and products.

– NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP): A stock market index that includes all common stocks listed on the Nasdaq stock market. It is widely regarded as a representative index for the performance of technology and growth companies.

– Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA): A stock market index that measures the stock performance of 30 large, publicly-owned companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq.

– Apple Inc. (AAPL): A multinational technology company that designs, manufactures, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services.

– Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): A multinational technology company that develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

– Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG): The holding company of Google LLC and other subsidiaries. It is involved in various areas of technology, including internet search, online advertising technologies, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

