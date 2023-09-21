Meta Platforms Inc. Stock Sees Second Consecutive Day of Losses

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) dropped 1.31% to $295.73 on Thursday, marking the stock’s second consecutive day of losses. The overall stock market had a dismal trading session, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.82% to 13,223.98 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.08% to 34,070.42.

Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, is a technology company that focuses on developing social media platforms and digital advertising solutions. It is one of the largest companies in the technology sector and has a significant impact on the stock market.

The recent decline in Meta Platforms’ stock price can be attributed to the broader market downturn. The NASDAQ Composite Index, which includes many technology companies, experienced a significant drop, impacting Meta Platforms’ stock performance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which represents the overall stock market performance, also saw a decline.

Investors may be concerned about the impact of the market downturn on Meta Platforms’ future financial performance. The company heavily relies on advertising revenue, and a downturn in the economy may result in reduced ad spending businesses.

It is important to note that stock market performance can be influenced a variety of factors, including economic conditions, investor sentiment, and company-specific news. Investors should consider these factors and conduct thorough research before making any investment decisions.

Sources:

– NASDAQ Composite Index: www.nasdaq.com

– Dow Jones Industrial Average: www.wsj.com

– Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook): www.meta.com