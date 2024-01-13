Meta Platforms Inc. Surges to New High Amidst Strong Stock Market Performance

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of popular social media platform Facebook, experienced a significant surge in its stock price on Wednesday, reaching a new 52-week high. The stock rallied 3.65% to $370.47, surpassing its previous peak of $361.90.

This remarkable performance Meta Platforms Inc. came during a positive trading session for the overall stock market. The NASDAQ Composite Index rose 0.75% to 14,969.65, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a 0.45% increase, reaching 37,695.73.

Investors were not only optimistic about Meta Platforms Inc., but also showed confidence in other prominent technology companies. Apple Inc. saw a rise of 0.57% to $186.19, followed Microsoft Corp. with a 1.86% increase to $382.77, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C, the parent company of Google, which rose 0.87% to $143.80.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. was also noteworthy, with 22.0 million shares traded, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 16.6 million shares.

In conclusion, Meta Platforms Inc. demonstrated impressive growth, reaching a new 52-week high amidst a positive trading session for the stock market. The company’s solid performance reflects investors’ confidence in the technology sector, as well as the potential of social media platforms in today’s digital landscape.