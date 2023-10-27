Meta Platforms Inc. Stock Rises Amid Mixed Trading Session

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) enjoyed a 2.91% boost, closing at $296.73 on Friday. With the stock market experiencing a mixed trading session, the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rose 0.38% to 12,643.01, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 1.12% to 32,417.59.

Despite the broader market fluctuations, Meta Platforms Inc.’s rise put an end to its three-day losing streak. The company closed $33.81 short of its 52-week high, which was attained on October 12th when it reached $330.54.

During Friday’s trading session, Meta Platforms Inc. outperformed some of its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) witnessed a 0.80% increase, closing at $168.22, while Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) experienced a 0.59% rise, ending the day at $329.81. Conversely, Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) saw a slight decline of 0.03%, closing at $123.40.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. was noteworthy, with 29.5 million shares exchanged. This volume surpasses the company’s 50-day average volume of 21.3 million shares.

FAQs:

1. What caused the rise in Meta Platforms Inc. stock?

– While the broader stock market experienced mixed results, Meta Platforms Inc. saw a 2.91% increase in its stock price. The specific factors contributing to this rise are not mentioned in the article.

2. When did Meta Platforms Inc. achieve its 52-week high?

– Meta Platforms Inc. reached its 52-week high on October 12th, closing at $330.54.

3. How does Meta Platforms Inc. compare to its competitors?

– In Friday’s trading session, Meta Platforms Inc. outperformed Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., both of which experienced price increases. However, Alphabet Inc. Cl C witnessed a slight decline in its stock price.

4. What was the trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc.?

– Meta Platforms Inc. had a trading volume of 29.5 million shares on Friday, surpassing its 50-day average volume of 21.3 million shares.