Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Rise as Stock Market Sees Positive Trading Session

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) experienced a 3.49% increase, closing at $315.43 on Friday. This rise in stock value occurred during a generally positive trading session for the stock market. The NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rose 1.60% to 13,431.34, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 0.87% to 33,407.58.

Although Meta Platforms Inc. fell $10.77 short of reaching its 52-week high of $326.20, which it previously achieved on July 28th, the stock performed better than some of its competitors. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 1.48% increase in stock value, closing at $177.49, while Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.47% to $327.26. Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) also experienced a 2.01% rise, closing at $138.73.

Furthermore, the trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. exceeded its 50-day average volume of 20.6 million, reaching 21.3 million on this particular day.

It is important to note that this story was auto-generated Automated Insights, a provider of automation technology. The data used in this report was sourced from Dow Jones and FactSet, two reputable sources for market data.

The positive increase in shares for Meta Platforms Inc. demonstrates the company’s favorable performance in relation to other market players. With the stock market experiencing overall positive momentum, investors are likely to view Meta Platforms Inc. as an attractive option for potential gains.

Source: Automated Insights, Dow Jones, FactSet.