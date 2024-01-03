Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. Slide as Market Trading Remains Mixed

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of social media giant Facebook, experienced a 2.17% slide in its stock price on Tuesday. This decline occurred amidst a day of mixed trading for the overall stock market. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a slight increase of 0.07% to reach 37,715.04, the NASDAQ Composite Index fell 1.63% to 14,765.94.

The decrease in Meta’s stock price marks its second consecutive day of losses. It closed at $346.29, falling $15.61 short of its 52-week high achieved in December 2021. The stock’s performance was divergent from some of its competitors on Tuesday. Apple Inc. saw a significant drop of 3.58% to $185.64, Microsoft Corp. experienced a decline of 1.37% to $370.87, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C fell 0.97% to $139.56.

Despite the decline in Meta’s stock price, its trading volume remained relatively stable. With 18.0 million shares exchanged, it was only 526,640 shares below its 50-day average trading volume of 18.6 million.

It is important to note that this article was generated using data from Dow Jones and FactSet Automated Insights, an automation technology provider. The information provided here serves as a summary of the stock market’s performance and should not be considered financial advice.

In conclusion, while Meta Platforms Inc. experienced a decline in its stock price, the overall market trading was mixed with some indexes showing small gains and others facing losses.