Meta Platforms Inc. Stock Slips as Competitors Gain Ground

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) experienced a minor setback on Wednesday, falling 1.07% to close at $332.71. This dip interrupted the stock’s impressive eight-day winning streak. Meanwhile, the wider stock market saw positive movement, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) edging up 0.07% to reach 14,103.84, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) climbing 0.47% to settle at 34,991.21.

Despite the day’s downside, Meta Platforms Inc. still stands above its 52-week low of $332.71. However, it fell short of its 52-week high of $338.10, which the company reached on November 14th. While Meta Platforms Inc. experienced a minor stumble, some of its competitors fared better. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 0.30% increase, with its stock price closing at $188.01. Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) also exhibited a slight gain of 0.04%, ending the trading day at $369.67. Furthermore, Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) outperformed Meta Platforms Inc. with a notable increase of 0.70%, bringing its stock price to $136.38.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. remained at 14.4 million shares, 6.8 million below its 50-day average volume of 21.2 million shares. This suggests a decrease in investor interest in the company’s stock, possibly contributing to the day’s decline.

This article was compiled using data from Dow Jones and FactSet, with the assistance of Automated Insights, an automation technology provider.

FAQs

