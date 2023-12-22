Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Dip Amidst Stock Market Slump

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. took a slight dip on Wednesday, as the overall stock market experienced a poor trading session. The NASDAQ Composite Index fell 1.50% to 14,777.94, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.27% to 37,082.00.

Meta Platforms Inc. closed at $349.28, which was $4.32 short of its 52-week high achieved in December. While the stock had been on a three-day winning streak, this decline put an end to its recent success.

In comparison to its competitors, Meta Platforms Inc. showed mixed performance. Apple Inc. saw a 1.07% drop in its shares, trading at $194.83. Microsoft Corp. also experienced a slight decline of 0.71%, with shares valued at $370.62. On the other hand, Alphabet Inc. Cl C saw a rise of 1.13% in its shares, reaching $139.66.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. was 15.9 million, which remained 3.4 million below its 50-day average volume of 19.4 million.

It is important to note that this article was generated Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. While the data provides a snapshot of the market, it is crucial for investors to conduct their own research and analysis before making any investment decisions.