Meta Platforms Inc. Shares Drop 1.23% in Mixed Trading Session

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) saw its shares decline 1.23% to $300.21 on Friday, as the stock market experienced a mixed trading session. The NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rose 0.14% to 13,219.32, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell 0.47% to 33,507.50.

Meta Platforms Inc. closed $25.99 below its 52-week high of $326.20, which was reached on July 28th. The company’s stock underperformed compared to some of its competitors on Friday. Apple Inc. (AAPL) saw a 0.30% increase to $171.21, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 0.67% to $315.75, and Alphabet Inc. Cl C (GOOG) fell 0.96% to $131.85.

The trading volume for Meta Platforms Inc. was 25.1 million, exceeding its 50-day average volume of 21.9 million shares. This indicates a higher level of investor activity in the stock.

