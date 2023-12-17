Meta Platforms Faces Decreased Stake from Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd recently reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. 9.6% during the third quarter, according to a recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor sold 34,381 shares, bringing its total holdings down to 325,213 shares worth $97,632,000. This reduction follows similar moves other large investors, indicating a trend of decreased interest in the stock.

The move Ninety One UK Ltd is just one example of investors modifying their holdings in Meta Platforms. Fairfield Bush & CO., for instance, acquired a new stake in the company during the first quarter. Likewise, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. and Ergoteles LLC increased their stakes in the first quarter, while First Western Trust Bank and Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired new stakes. These changes in investment demonstrate the volatility and shifting landscape of the social networking industry.

Analysts on Wall Street have offered their insights into Meta Platforms, with a range of ratings from sell to strong buy. While some have rated the stock as a sell or hold, others have given it a buy or strong buy rating. This diversity of opinions showcases the differing perspectives on the company’s future prospects.

In terms of insider activity, Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock. Meanwhile, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares. These transactions, along with other insider sales, reflect the actions of company insiders who possess a 13.75% ownership stake.

Despite the fluctuations in investor interest and insider activity, Meta Platforms’ stock has shown resilience, trading up 0.5% on Friday. The company continues to develop products that enable people worldwide to connect and share through various devices and platforms. With its range of popular apps like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, Meta Platforms remains a prominent player in the social networking industry.