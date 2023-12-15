Meta Platforms Insider Sells Company Stock

In a recent transaction, Meta Platforms, Inc. insider Jennifer Newstead sold a total of 566 shares of the company’s stock. The sale took place on Tuesday, December 12th, and the shares were sold at an average price of $324.59. With this sale, Newstead’s ownership of the company now stands at 38,682 shares, valued at approximately $12,555,790.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Meta Platforms Stock Sees Minor Decline

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) experienced a slight decline of 0.5% during trading hours on Thursday, with the stock hitting a price of $333.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,597,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,568,600. Meta Platforms has a market capitalization of $856.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.99.

Meta Platforms Reports Strong Earnings Results

In its most recent earnings report, Meta Platforms announced earnings per share (EPS) of $4.39 for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate of $3.62 a significant margin. The company reported revenue of $34.15 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. It had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post EPS of 14.32 for the current fiscal year.