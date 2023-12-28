Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells Company Stock Worth $17 Million

Summary: Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms (formerly known as Facebook), has sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17 million. This sale follows a series of other trades made Zuckerberg, totaling millions of dollars. The transactions were disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at an average price of $357.43 on December 27th. This marks Zuckerberg’s latest move to divest from the company he co-founded, Meta Platforms. The stock sale follows a pattern of similar transactions made in the past few weeks, where Zuckerberg sold thousands of shares at various prices.

Despite the CEO’s stock sales, Meta Platforms stock has remained relatively stable, trading up 0.8% during the latest trading session to reach $357.83. The company has a market capitalization of $919.57 billion and has seen significant growth in recent years.

Institutional investors have also shown interest in Meta Platforms, with several large firms increasing or reducing their stakes in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in the company 12.3% in the third quarter, while Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings 1.0%.

Equities research analysts have provided various ratings and target prices for Meta Platforms stock. Roth Mkm recently raised their target price to $365.00, while Wells Fargo & Company gave the stock an “overweight” rating with a target price of $380.00. Despite some sell ratings, the majority of analysts view Meta Platforms positively.

Overall, Mark Zuckerberg’s recent stock sales highlight his ongoing diversification of holdings and do not appear to have dampened investor confidence in Meta Platforms.