Meta Platforms Inc Insider Sells Company Shares as Stock Holds Fair Value

On December 19, 2023, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc, sold 566 shares of the company. This transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Meta Platforms Inc, a global social technology company, focuses on connecting people through technology and is well-known for its products such as Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. With a significant presence in the digital advertising market, Meta Platforms Inc has gained a market capitalization of $904.95 billion.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 28,939 shares of Meta Platforms Inc, indicating a pattern of insider selling. On the other hand, there have been no insider purchases during this period.

As of the date of the insider’s recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $345.65. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 31.25, which is higher than the industry median of 20.39 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock’s price-to-GF-Value ratio was calculated at 1.06, suggesting that Meta Platforms Inc was considered fairly valued when compared to the GF Value of $327.53. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed GuruFocus, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

It is important to note that this article does not provide tailored financial advice, but rather general insights. The analysis is based on historical data and analyst projections, using an impartial methodology. Individual investment objectives and financial circumstances are not taken into consideration.

GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned in this article and does not formulate recommendations to purchase or divest any stock. It aims to deliver long-term, data-driven analysis, but may not always incorporate the most recent price-sensitive announcements or qualitative information.