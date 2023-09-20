WhatsApp Expands into Payment Platform, Aiming for All-in-One App Status

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta, is extending its services to include a payment platform. This move is expected to increase the app’s profitability encouraging businesses to pay for access to its large user base. Currently, WhatsApp Pay users in India are limited to 100 million, but collaborations with local fintech competitors such as Razorpay and PayU will enable a larger portion of its 400 million Indian users to make purchases directly within the app.

In a blog post, Meta expressed excitement about simplifying payments through partnerships and making the process as easy as sending a message. This development brings WhatsApp one step closer to becoming an all-in-one mobile application in India, similar to popular superapps like WeChat in Asia. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, has previously stated that business messaging is a crucial part of the company’s future strategy.

While Meta does not disclose WhatsApp’s financial performance, it has been promoting the app as a platform for communication between businesses and customers for several years. This expansion into payments aligns with Meta’s vision of transforming WhatsApp into a comprehensive service.

Meta is not the only company pursuing the superapp model. Elon Musk has expressed interest in turning his platform, previously known as Twitter, into a blend of financial services and social networking. The superapp concept has found success in developing nations where users’ first online experiences are typically through mobile devices.

Apart from India, WhatsApp’s payment options are also available to users in Brazil and Singapore. In premarket trading on Wednesday, Meta’s shares remained stable.

Definitions:

– WhatsApp: A messaging app that allows users to send text messages, make voice or video calls, and share media files. Owned Meta, it is one of the most popular communication apps globally.

– Meta: The parent company of popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

– Superapps: Mobile applications that offer a wide range of services within a single platform, such as messaging, social networking, e-commerce, and payment services. They are common in developing countries where mobile devices are the primary means of accessing the internet.