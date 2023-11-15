Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) Continues Steady Climb, Headed for Record Year

Meta Platforms Inc. Class A (META) is currently trading at $334.14, showing a 1.5% increase of $4.94. This marks the highest close since January 11, 2022, when it closed at $334.37. The stock has been on an impressive upward trend, with gains in nine out of the past ten days. Moreover, META has enjoyed a winning streak of eight consecutive days, resulting in a 7.48% increase over this period.

The current winning streak has been the longest since September 21, 2015, when the stock rose for 11 consecutive trading days. What’s more, META’s performance over the last eight days is the best it has seen since the eight-day period ending on October 11, 2023, when it rose an impressive 9.2%.

Looking at the bigger picture, META has experienced substantial growth this year. It is up a remarkable 177.66% year-to-date, putting it on track for its best year on record since May 18, 2012. While it is currently down 12.57% from its all-time closing high of $382.18 on September 7, 2021, the stock remains in a strong position.

Comparing META’s current performance to a year ago, it has surged a staggering 185.39% since November 15, 2022, when it closed at $117.08. This momentum could potentially result in a new 52-week closing high.

At its peak today, META traded as high as $338.10, reaching its highest intraday level since January 6, 2022, when it hit $339.16. This surge translates to a 2.71% increase at today’s intraday high, marking the largest intraday percentage increase since November 1, 2023, when it rose as much as 3.81%.

With its impressive performance, META has garnered considerable attention. Today, it stands as the 10th most active stock in the Nasdaq 100. This increased activity further solidifies the growing popularity and positive sentiment around this stock.

In conclusion, META Platforms Inc. Class A (META) continues its upward trajectory, setting records and charting a course for its best year on record. With its remarkable gains and positive market sentiment, investors are increasingly drawn to the stock.

