Meta Faces Lawsuit Alleging Facilitation of Child Exploitation

New Mexico has filed a lawsuit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, accusing the social media company of turning its platforms into marketplaces for child predators. The lawsuit claims that Meta proactively served and directed children towards sexually explicit images, even in cases where the child expressed no interest in such content. It further alleges that Meta allowed adults to find, message, and groom minors for selling explicit pictures or participating in pornographic videos. The company is also accused of fostering unmoderated user groups dedicated to facilitating and selling child sexual exploitation content.

According to New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez, investigations revealed that child exploitative content is more than ten times as prevalent on Facebook and Instagram compared to websites like Pornhub and OnlyFans. Torrez condemned Meta’s conduct, stating that it is not only unacceptable but also unlawful. He further claimed that Meta’s executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg, are well aware of the harm their platforms pose to young users, yet fail to take sufficient action to prevent the sexual exploitation of children. Torrez believes that Meta prioritizes engagement and ad revenue over the safety of vulnerable members of society.

In response to the lawsuit, Meta argued that they are committed to combating child exploitation and utilize sophisticated technology and child safety experts to identify and report such content. They claim to work closely with organizations like the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and share information with other companies and law enforcement agencies to root out predators. According to Meta, they have disabled over half a million accounts in just one month for violating their child safety policies.

The lawsuit follows a Guardian investigation that exposed Meta’s struggles in preventing criminals from using their platforms to engage in child sex trafficking. Former Meta moderators interviewed The Guardian raised concerns about the company’s failure to act on clear indicators of trafficking and exploitation. The legal filing includes examples of child sexual abuse material found on Facebook, Instagram, and Meta’s new platform, Threads. However, numerous graphic and disturbing images had to be excluded from the report.

The lawsuit against Meta highlights the ongoing challenge social media companies face in combating child exploitation on their platforms. It brings attention to the need for stronger measures and diligent moderation to ensure the safety of young users.