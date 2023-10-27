Meta’s Click-to-Message Ads Revenue Soars in India, Signaling Potential Growth Worldwide

Meta Platforms, the parent company of popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently announced a significant increase in its advertisement revenue from click-to-message ads in India. During the September quarter, the revenue from these ads, which direct users to a conversation interface on one of Meta’s chat platforms, doubled.

While Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged the growth of business messaging across their services, with over 600 million conversations occurring daily, he also emphasized the potential of this growth on a global scale. He highlighted that more than 60% of Indian WhatsApp users already engage with business apps on a weekly basis, indicating the vast opportunities for expansion.

Click-to-message ads have become a crucial source of revenue for Meta, as they foster connections between businesses and customers through chat platforms. By earning a commission from businesses using the chat service and selling products, Meta capitalizes on the increasing popularity of these ad formats.

India, in particular, plays a vital role in Meta’s monetization strategy. With over 480 million monthly active users, WhatsApp in India boasts the highest user base compared to any other country. Recognizing this potential, Meta has continuously introduced new features to enhance WhatsApp’s business offering in India, leading to a steady adoption of click-to-message ad formats across various industries.

While Meta’s core ad revenue business has faced uncertainties, its India division has demonstrated consistent growth. In the fiscal year 2023, the company’s gross advertisement revenue increased 13% to ₹18,308 crore, with a net profit expansion of 19% to ₹352 crore.

As the industry evolves, Meta’s success in India’s click-to-message ad market sets a promising precedent for its global growth. By leveraging the power of messaging-based advertising, Meta is well-positioned to further strengthen its presence in the digital advertising landscape.

