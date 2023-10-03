Social Media Giant Meta Plans to Charge European Users for Ad-Free Subscription

Social media giant Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is considering charging European users a monthly subscription fee in exchange for an ad-free experience on its platforms, Instagram and Facebook. The company has reportedly shared this plan with privacy regulators in Ireland, digital competition regulators in Brussels, and EU privacy regulators.

This development comes after Meta was assigned the ‘gatekeepers’ status under the EU’s new Digital Markets Act. The act aims to prevent companies from combining personal data of users across different services and introduces other restrictions. It is part of the EU’s efforts to regulate big tech companies more strictly, safeguard European users online, and foster competition in an industry dominated US giants.

According to a report the Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to charge European users approximately 10 euros per month ($10.46) for a subscription to Facebook or Instagram on desktop. An additional 6 euros would be added for each additional account. On mobile devices, the subscription price would be around 13 euros per month due to commissions charged Apple’s and Google’s app stores on in-app payments.

Meta has informed regulators that it intends to introduce the subscription plan for European users in the coming months, offering them the choice between accessing Facebook and Instagram with personalized ads or paying for an ad-free experience. However, it remains unclear whether regulators in Ireland or Brussels will deem Meta’s new plan compliant with EU regulations.

A Meta spokesperson mentioned that while the company believes in free services supported personalized ads, they are willing to explore options to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

As of the first half of 2023, Meta estimates that it had approximately 258 million monthly Facebook users and 257 million Instagram users.

