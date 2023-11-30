Meta Set to Launch Threads in the EU, Balancing Privacy and Growth

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is gearing up to introduce its popular text-based social app, Threads, to the European market next month. The company aims to comply with regional data privacy regulations while expanding its user base.

In order to adhere to EU data privacy regulations, Meta plans to launch Threads with a view-only mode for European users. This will enable individuals to browse posts without having to create a profile. However, there are concerns about how Meta will generate personalized recommendation algorithms for users without access to profile information.

An important change in Threads is that users are no longer required to link their Instagram and Threads accounts. Previously, deleting your Threads account would result in the deletion of your Instagram account as well. Now, users have the flexibility to delete their Threads account without affecting their Instagram presence.

Despite this development, the privacy information provided on the App Store indicates that Threads still collects some user data through Instagram logins. Compliance with EU law means that explicit consent is essential for personalized ads based on this data collection.

Meta has recently introduced a paid subscription option on its main platforms, Facebook and Instagram, to offer users an ad-free experience. It is possible that a similar model may be implemented for Threads in the EU. However, this move led to Meta facing a complaint from the European Consumer Organization (BEUC), accusing the company of engaging in “unfair commercial practices.”

Currently, Threads boasts fewer than 100 million monthly users globally. The launch in the EU, however, could contribute significantly towards Meta’s ambitious goal of amassing 1 billion Threads users in the future. CEO Mark Zuckerberg expressed his desire for a large-scale, positive public conversations app, envisioning a billion-person community.

FAQ:

Q: What is Meta?

A: Meta is the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

Q: Will Threads launch in the European Union?

A: Yes, Meta plans to launch the text-based social app Threads in the EU as early as next month.

Q: How will Meta comply with EU data privacy regulations?

A: To comply with regulations, Meta may introduce a view-only mode for Threads in the EU, allowing users to browse posts without creating a profile.

Q: Can users delete their Threads account without deleting their Instagram account?

A: Yes, an update has allowed users to delete their Threads accounts without affecting their Instagram presence.

Q: Is there a paid subscription option for Threads in the EU?

A: It is possible that Meta will introduce a paid subscription option for Threads in the EU, similar to the option on Facebook and Instagram, to remove ads.