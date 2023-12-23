Meta’s AR Glasses Experience Downgrades in Key Specs

Meta, the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly downgrading key specifications of its much-anticipated augmented reality (AR) glasses in order to achieve a lower cost. The company has been working on AR glasses for several years now, with hopes of delivering a groundbreaking product that will revolutionize the consumer electronics industry.

According to reports, Meta’s original prototype for the AR glasses, codenamed Orion, showcased highly advanced features and technology. However, it appears that the company is facing significant challenges in bringing these glasses to the mass market. As a result, Meta has made the decision to downgrade certain components in order to reduce costs and make the product more accessible.

One of the downgraded components is the display technology. Instead of using the cutting-edge microLED display, Meta will now utilize LCoS displays, which are LCD microdisplays that use reflection to form an image. While LCoS displays are not as power-efficient or bright as microLED, they are considerably less expensive in the short term.

Additionally, the waveguides used in the glasses will also experience a downgrade. The original prototype featured silicon carbide waveguides, which offer a wider field of view. However, the final product will now use glass waveguides, resulting in a slightly narrower field of view. This decision puts Meta’s AR glasses more in line with existing products like HoloLens 2 and Nreal, but at the expense of a more immersive experience.

These downgrades highlight the challenges faced the entire industry in bringing transparent AR glasses to the market. Other tech giants, such as Apple and Google, have also encountered obstacles in their AR glasses projects. Apple reportedly postponed its AR glasses indefinitely, while Google shifted its focus to developing software for third-party devices.

While Meta’s decision to downgrade key specs may disappoint some enthusiasts, it is a necessary step to make the AR glasses more commercially viable. The company aims to ship the product 2027, with an initial release planned for 2024 to select developers. As the AR glasses market continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how Meta’s downgraded product fares against the competition and whether it can still deliver on its promise of an “iPhone moment.”