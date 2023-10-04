Meta Considering Subscription-Based Version of Instagram and Facebook for EU Users

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is reportedly considering offering a subscription-based version of its platforms for European users who prefer not to be tracked for advertisements. This proposal comes as Meta seeks to comply with a growing number of EU regulations aimed at reducing the power of US big tech companies.

The social media giant generates billions of dollars in profit providing advertisers with personalized data on users. However, European regulations and court decisions have made it increasingly difficult for Meta to continue this practice.

The company has presented this proposal to EU regulators, highlighting the need for big tech companies to adapt their practices to comply with upcoming European rules. According to a source familiar with the matter, European subscribers could pay a monthly fee of 10 euros ($10.50) for a desktop version of Instagram or Facebook, or 13 euros a month for Instagram on their smartphones.

This move reflects a broader trend among social media platforms, with many considering the introduction of user fees to comply with data privacy regulations and enhance user identity verification.

The transition to a subscription-based model would represent a significant shift for the social media industry, which has thrived on an advertising model that offers free access to users in exchange for personalized tracking and targeted ads.

In addition to addressing data privacy concerns, this proposal would help Meta meet various EU regulations, including the Digital Markets Act, which lays out a set of rules for big tech companies operating in Europe. One of the regulations in this act is a ban on tracking users across other websites without clear consent.

The proposal also aligns with a recommendation from the European Union’s highest court, which stated that Meta should provide ad-free alternatives for users who choose not to be tracked, at an appropriate cost.

Meta has not directly commented on the specifics of the Wall Street Journal report but emphasized its belief in the value of free services supported personalized advertisements. The company stated that it continues to explore options to ensure compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

In the second quarter of the year, Meta reported revenues of $32 billion, with $31.5 billion coming from advertising. Approximately $7.2 billion of the advertising revenue was generated from Europe.

