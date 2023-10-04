Meta Plans Staff Reductions in Reality Labs Focused on Metaverse

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is reportedly planning staff reductions within its Reality Labs division, which is driving the development of its metaverse initiatives. The layoffs are expected to impact the silicon unit known as Facebook Agile Silicon Team (FAST), which currently employs approximately 600 people. This move could potentially impact Meta’s ambitious plans in the augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) space.

Meta has committed to a substantial investment of $10 billion in its metaverse endeavors over the coming years. However, the company has faced challenges in producing chips for its AR/VR headsets that can compete with those from third-party providers. This has resulted in staggering operating losses of $13.7 billion for its Reality Labs division in 2022.

Despite Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement of the metaverse project over a year ago, internal documents have revealed struggles with technical glitches, disinterest from users, and a lack of clarity regarding the path to success. This has led to confusion surrounding the metaverse concept and the need for greater clarity and understanding.

In response to these challenges, Meta has been streamlining its workforce, having eliminated nearly 21,000 jobs across various sectors since the previous year. The company introduced its latest mixed reality (MR) headset, the Quest 3, boasting improvements in visual resolution and audio range compared to its predecessor, the Quest 2.

These staff reductions in Meta’s Reality Labs division raise questions about the company’s ability to achieve its metaverse goals and compete in the AR/VR market. With the metaverse becoming increasingly central to the tech industry’s future, Meta will need to address these challenges and find innovative solutions to stay at the forefront of this emerging field.

