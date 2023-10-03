Meta Proposes Ad-Free Version of Social Media Platform for European Users

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, is reportedly proposing an ad-free version of its social media platform for European users. In an effort to comply with European Union (EU) rules that require user consent for personalized ads, Meta is pitching the idea of a $14 per month version of Instagram without ads. Additionally, they’re offering a nearly $17 per month plan that allows users to access Instagram and Facebook from their desktops.

The plan, known as “SNA” or “subscription no ads,” aims to give users the choice between using Facebook and Instagram for free with personalized ads or paying a subscription fee for an ad-free experience. This proposal is currently being pitched exclusively to address the demands of European regulators and is not expected to be rolled out in the United States.

Last month, Meta updated its WhatsApp messaging platform to comply with new European regulations, specifically the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). As a designated “gatekeeper” company, Meta must ensure interoperability with other messaging platforms like Signal or Telegram. The DMA requires gatekeepers to allow users of these platforms to send messages through WhatsApp without requiring a WhatsApp account.

While Meta explores new revenue sources, including WhatsApp monetization, the company denies reports of adding advertisements to the messaging app. WhatsApp remains one of the few ad-free spaces within Meta’s portfolio. Meta sees messaging as a significant revenue opportunity and a pillar for future business growth.

