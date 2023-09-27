Meta Pays $181 Million to Exit London Office Lease

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has paid $181 million to terminate a 20-year lease on an office building in central London that it never occupied. This move comes as many multinational corporations are reducing their office space due to the increase in remote work and the need to control costs. The lease for the eight-story building at 1 Triton Square was signed in 2021 but Meta never moved in and chose to pay the break penalty instead. The office, which spans 310,000 square feet, had recently been renovated and Meta had attempted to sub-let it without success.

While Meta’s decision has had an impact on British Land, the property developer stated that the company still has another office in the same complex that is unaffected this termination. British Land expects a 0.6% decrease in earnings per share in the second half of the financial year ending on March 31, 2022, due to the loss of rent. However, the company sees this as an opportunity to reposition Regent’s Place as a leading innovation and life sciences campus in London.

Although it is unclear how much remote work influenced Meta’s decision, the company, along with Amazon and Google, recently required employees to return to the office for most of the week. Overall, Meta maintains two other offices in London, including one at British Land’s Regent’s Place complex. Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has been reducing the company’s workforce in response to challenges posed the COVID-19 pandemic and losses from the Metaverse Reality Labs venture.

Sources:

Definitions:

– Break penalty: A fee paid a tenant to terminate a lease before its designated end date.

– Earnings per share: A financial metric that represents the portion of a company’s profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock.

– Regent’s Place: A complex of buildings in central London, owned British Land, that includes office, retail, residential, and leisure spaces.