Meta Partners with International Cricket Council for World Cup Coverage

Social media giant Meta has announced an exciting partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to expand coverage of the upcoming World Cup matches. This collaboration is said to be the largest-ever creator campaign for any ICC tournament, involving over 500 creators.

The initiative, led Mark Zuckerberg’s company, will feature a select group of creators known as the ‘Super 50’. These creators will be responsible for delivering immersive and behind-the-scenes content to cricket fans globally, utilizing various social media platforms.

In a press statement, Meta explained the enhanced access that the Super 50 creators will have, stating, “They will have match access like never before. This means access to the field pre- and post-match, to commentators, to ambassadors, pre-match day ground access, and more.” The creators, hailing from different cities across India, will ensure that every match is covered in their respective cities and languages.

In addition to the Super 50, numerous other creators will attend matches and share their experiences with their audiences. These experiences will not only showcase the matches but also highlight the unique characteristics of their cities and the fan following in those areas. The content will be shared across various social media platforms such as Reels, WhatsApp Channels, Instagram Broadcast Channels, and Threads.

Meta’s partnership with the ICC for World Cup coverage demonstrates their commitment to delivering engaging and immersive content to sports fans globally. This collaboration aims to bring cricket enthusiasts closer to the game and create a unique viewing experience through the power of social media.

