Meta Partners with ICC to Bring Exclusive Coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023

Meta, in collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC), has announced an exciting new partnership aimed at expanding the coverage of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, which is set to be hosted in India. This partnership marks the largest-ever creator campaign for any ICC tournament.

With the objective of enhancing fan engagement, Meta will provide access to over 500 creators who will cover the tournament across its platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Threads. Among these creators, a select group of 50, known as the ‘Super 50’, will be granted unprecedented access to matches. This privileged group will have the opportunity to provide behind-the-scenes coverage, interact with commentators and ambassadors, and gain pre- and post-match field access.

Meta prides itself on the diversity of the ‘Super 50’ creators, hailing from various regions of India. This ensures that each match will be covered in a unique way, reflecting the different perspectives, languages, and cities represented the creators. In addition to the ‘Super 50′, numerous other creators will also attend matches and share their experiences with their audiences.

Paras Sharma, Director and Head of Content and Community Partnerships at Meta India, highlights the potential for this campaign to revolutionize cricket fan engagement. He emphasizes Meta’s platforms as an excellent means to reach new fans and expresses excitement about leveraging the creators’ unique perspectives to make the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup the greatest cricket event ever.

Finn Bradshaw, ICC Head of Digital, shares his enthusiasm for the partnership, particularly in reaching new fans through Meta’s platforms. Bradshaw reveals that, aside from the ‘Super 50’, other creators attending matches will also be sharing their experiences. This will not only provide insights into the matches but also showcase their cities and the passionate fan following that exists within them.

With this groundbreaking partnership between Meta and the ICC, cricket fans can look forward to an immersive and diverse coverage of the ICC World Cup 2023, bringing the excitement and thrill of the tournament to audiences worldwide.

