Meta, Hugging Face, and Scaleway Launch AI Startup Program to Drive Open-Source AI Adoption in France

Meta, the renowned tech company known for its contribution to the development of artificial intelligence using an open and collaborative approach, has partnered with Hugging Face, a community-driven platform hosting machine learning models and tools, and Scaleway, a leading European cloud provider for AI infrastructures. Together, they have launched the “AI Startup Program,” a groundbreaking initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of open-source artificial intelligence solutions within the thriving French entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The main objective of the program is to bring the economic and technological benefits of open, state-of-the-art AI models to the French ecosystem, leveraging the proliferation of foundation models and generative AI models. Located at STATION F in Paris, the world’s largest startup campus, and supported the prestigious HEC incubator, the program is set to support five startups in their acceleration phase from January to June 2024.

The selection process will be carried out a panel of experts from Meta, Hugging Face, and Scaleway. Startups demonstrating a commitment to integrating open foundation models into their products and services or leveraging these models will be chosen. Selected startups will receive technical mentoring from researchers, engineers, and PhD students from FAIR, Meta’s artificial intelligence research laboratory, as well as access to Hugging Face’s platform, tools, and Scaleway’s computing power. This comprehensive support will help the startups develop their services based on open source AI technology bricks.

Apart from leveraging large language models (LLMs), the selected startups will also have access to foundation and research models in the areas of image and sound processing. The application process for the program remains open until December 1, 2023.

The collaboration between Meta, Hugging Face, and Scaleway holds remarkable significance, as it brings together key players in the AI industry for the first time. This unique partnership has the potential to revolutionize the startup landscape, offering startups unprecedented expertise and resources. STATION F Director, Roxanne Verza, expressed immense pride in seeing Meta, their long-standing partner, leading the charge alongside Hugging Face and Scaleway. She believes that this collaboration will be a game-changer not only for STATION F but for the entire open-source AI community.

FAQ

1. What is the AI Startup Program?

The AI Startup Program is an initiative launched Meta, Hugging Face, and Scaleway to accelerate the adoption of open-source artificial intelligence solutions within the French entrepreneurial ecosystem. It aims to bring the economic and technological benefits of open, state-of-the-art AI models to startups in France.

2. How will startups benefit from the program?

Selected startups will receive technical mentoring from experts at Meta’s FAIR research laboratory, access to Hugging Face’s platform and tools, and computing power from Scaleway. They will be able to develop their services based on open-source AI technology bricks and leverage foundation models in various domains.

3. How can startups apply for the program?

Startups interested in the program can apply through the official application portal. The application deadline is December 1, 2023.

4. When will the program take place?

The program will run from January to June 2024, supporting five startups during their acceleration phase.

5. Why is this collaboration significant?

This collaboration brings together Meta, Hugging Face, and Scaleway, key players in the AI industry, for the first time. It has the potential to bring unprecedented expertise and resources to startups, revolutionizing the startup landscape and benefiting the entire open-source AI community.