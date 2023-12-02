WhatsApp Banned a Record 7.5 Million Fake Accounts in India

WhatsApp, the popular messaging application owned Meta, has taken a significant step in ensuring user safety banning a record 7.5 million fake accounts in India during the month of October. This action was implemented in compliance with the new IT Rules 2021.

Out of the total accounts banned, approximately 1.9 million were proactively identified and taken down WhatsApp even before any user reported them. This showcases the platform’s dedication to staying ahead of potential abuses and maintaining a secure environment for its user base.

A noteworthy aspect is that WhatsApp received a staggering 9,063 complaint reports in October alone. Out of these reports, 12 were acted upon the company, resulting in appropriate measures being taken. When the term “accounts actioned” is used, it refers to the reports that led to remedial action, such as banning an account or restoring a previously banned account.

WhatsApp’s commitment to user safety is evident in its efforts to combat abuse on the platform. The company employs a team of experts in law enforcement, online safety, technology developments, engineers, data scientists, and analysts who dedicate their expertise to overseeing the prevention and handling of abuse cases.

In addition to taking swift action against fake accounts, WhatsApp has also recently launched the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) to address concerns raised Indian social media users. This move is part of the government’s initiative to strengthen digital laws and regulate the operations of influential tech companies. The GAC will serve as a platform for users to appeal decisions made social media platforms.

WhatsApp’s dedication to user safety and its proactive approach to combating abuse make it an industry leader among end-to-end encrypted messaging services. The company’s focus on preventive actions and its continuous efforts to improve safety features and controls make it a trusted platform for millions of Indian social media users.

