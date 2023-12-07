New Oversight Board to Review Meta’s Handling of Violent Content

In a significant development, Meta’s independent Oversight Board has announced its decision to review how the company has handled violent content on its social media platforms. Two specific cases involving hostage-taking and a bombing during the Israel-Hamas war will be the first to undergo this new expedited review mechanism. This mechanism, introduced earlier this year, requires the board to make decisions within 30 days, a departure from their usual practice of deliberating for several months.

The social media landscape has been inundated with violent, hateful, and misleading content amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The cases to be reviewed the Oversight Board shed light on these challenges. Meta faced criticism for temporarily lowering its threshold for removing potentially harmful content in the aftermath of a terror attack, which posed concerns regarding the suppression of support for Palestinians affected Israel’s military response in Gaza.

One of the cases brought before the board involves a video on Instagram depicting the aftermath of an explosion at Gaza City’s Al-Shifa Hospital. This video, falsely attributing the incident to the Israeli army, features injured and deceased children. The hospital, at the center of allegations of war crimes, suffered the blast due to a misfired rocket commonly used Palestinian terror groups, according to a Human Rights Watch investigation.

The second case under review revolves around a Facebook video showing Noa Argamani pleading with the terrorists not to harm her while being driven away on a motorbike, accompanied her partner Avinatan Or. The caption urges raising awareness about the events of October 7th. Meta initially removed the video but later reversed its decision, citing trends in the sharing of hostage kidnapping videos.

Meta has welcomed the Oversight Board’s review and expressed its commitment to implementing the board’s decisions in each case. As the world grapples with the challenges of violent and misleading content on social media platforms, the review process initiated the Oversight Board holds the potential to shape how Meta responds to such incidents in the future.